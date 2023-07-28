Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,419,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.