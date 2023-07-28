Savant Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period.

BSMP opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

