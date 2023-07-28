Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,962,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

