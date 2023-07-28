Savant Capital LLC Buys 152 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $197.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

