Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 578,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 57,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

