Savant Capital LLC Acquires 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $6,301.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6,033.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,616.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

