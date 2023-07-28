Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,933 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 163,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.