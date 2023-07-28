Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,027. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

