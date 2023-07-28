Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

