Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

