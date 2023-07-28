Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 1,500,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,781. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.