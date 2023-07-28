Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Critical Comparison

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Extra Space Storage and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 4 3 1 2.44 Safestore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $165.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 9.97 $860.69 million $6.36 22.33 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Safestore on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business "Une Pièce en Plus" ("UPP") in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As at 30 April 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area ("MLA") of 7.990 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.124 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.