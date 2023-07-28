Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.20-$12.70 EPS.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:R traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 285,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

