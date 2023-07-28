Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.20-$12.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on R. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.34. 154,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.