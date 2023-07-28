Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 639,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,445. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,362,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

