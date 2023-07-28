Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,132,750.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.6 %

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $43.79. 737,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

