Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Rush Enterprises shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $10,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 110.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

