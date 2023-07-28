RTX (NYSE:RTX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.54.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. 14,089,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

