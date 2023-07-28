RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 106,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 18.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 3,652,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

