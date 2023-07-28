RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Simon Pryce Purchases 16,400 Shares

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £124,640 ($159,815.36).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RS Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Simon Pryce acquired 29,000 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($298,961.41).

RS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 777 ($9.96) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 872.04. RS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 710.40 ($9.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.99). The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

RS Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.10) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.82) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.75) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.46) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.42).

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.