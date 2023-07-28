RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EENEF. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.09) to GBX 1,010 ($12.95) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 870 ($11.16) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.46) to GBX 940 ($12.05) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

