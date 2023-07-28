RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 393,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.