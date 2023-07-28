RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.
RPT Realty Trading Down 0.1 %
RPT Realty stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 393,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.39.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.