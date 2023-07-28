RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

RPM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $105.68. 171,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,643. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

