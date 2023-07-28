RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 981,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in RPC by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.