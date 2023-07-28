Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

CU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.88.

CU stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.00. 335,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$32.98 and a 52 week high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

