Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

CDUAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

