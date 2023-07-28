Royal Bank of Canada Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $3.84. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

