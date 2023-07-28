Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.52. 97,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,794. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.15. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$37.39 and a 1-year high of C$48.46.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

