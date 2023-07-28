Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$118.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.64.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$87.04. The company had a trading volume of 91,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,926. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.65. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 12.3284314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

