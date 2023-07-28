Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $173.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FirstService by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

