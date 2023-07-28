Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $13.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

