Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

PTC traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $145.29. 1,538,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,882. PTC has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.83.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

