Rosenblatt Securities Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.37. 28,455,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563,777. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

