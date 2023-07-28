Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ ON opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

