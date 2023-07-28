Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $525.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.19. The stock had a trading volume of 420,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.