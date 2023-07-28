Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 189.60 ($2.43). 37,551,285 shares of the company were exchanged. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.70 ($3.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.56.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,330.81). In other news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,330.81). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,444.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,596 shares of company stock worth $2,560,205. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

