Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 4,083,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rollins by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rollins by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

