Rollins Financial Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IGM traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.94. 12,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,282. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

