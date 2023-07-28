Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 9,515 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 403,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.