Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.