Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Cut by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,374,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 168,309 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 3,949,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,007. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

