Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 653 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $167.16. 292,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

