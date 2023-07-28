Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 322 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,991. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 265.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 813.81%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

