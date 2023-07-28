Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,536 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 214.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 123.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.6% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

