Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 6.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 2,255,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,754. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.