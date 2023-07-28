Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 3%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 141,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 45,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Robex Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market cap of C$278.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.18 million during the quarter. Robex Resources had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

