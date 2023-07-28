Robert W. Baird Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $36.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $783.49 million, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.