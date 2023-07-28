Robert W. Baird Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $82.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHI. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. 568,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,488. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

