Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 272,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,107. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 435.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.