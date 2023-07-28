Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.4% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 179.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 194.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 41.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 9,194,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,835,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

